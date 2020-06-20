Cafe raided in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, 3 held for serving hookah to teenagers
The Delhi Police raided a cafe and arrested three people for allegedly serving hookah to teenagers in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said on Friday. On Tuesday, a raid was conducted at a café on Hudson Lane, where the owner and his manager were allegedly serving hookah to juveniles, a senior police officer said.
Cafe owner Sunil Kumar is the son of a retired Delhi Police personnel, they said. The raid was conducted based on a tip-off regarding hookah being served illegally in the cafe. Kumar along with employees Ankur Parashar and Francis Singh were arrested, the officer said. There were 10 teenagers in the cafe. They were released after recording their statements, police added.
