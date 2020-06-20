Restaurant owner in Assam redesigns robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients
"We were using robots for 1.5 years to serve drinks to customers. I redesigned them to assist health care professionals," Farid told ANI here.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that as many as 102 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 5,006, including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and nine deaths. (ANI)
