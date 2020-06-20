Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rana's extradition will throw light on ISI activities: Nikam

The extradition of Pakistan- origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, recently rearrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will throw more light on the activities of the ISI, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:22 IST
Rana's extradition will throw light on ISI activities: Nikam

The extradition of Pakistan- origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, recently rearrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will throw more light on the activities of the ISI, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Saturday. Rana was rearrested in Los Angeles on June 10 based on an extradition request by India, which had declared him a fugitive.

Talking to PTI, Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case, said that Rana has been charged with larger criminal conspiracy for carrying out terror activities in India. "Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, during his deposition before a court here via video link, had accepted that Rana knew the entire criminal conspiracy of 26/11 Mumbai attacks," Nikam said.

"Headley had also admitted that Rana used to finance him," he added. According to Nikam, Headley had then made "sensitive revelations" involving the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e Taiba (LET) and their links with ISI.

"The extradition of Rana will throw more light on the ISI activities," he added. Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was rearrested in Los Angeles 10 days back.

A special court here had issued arrest warrant against Rana on August 28, 2018. According to the federal prosecutors in the US, between 2006 and November 2008, Rana conspired with Headley, his childhood friend, and others located in Pakistan to assist LeT and Harakat ul-Jihad-e-Islami, both US-designated terrorist organisations, to plan and carry out the Mumbai terrorist attacks.

The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily- armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Zanardi in serious but stable condition following handbike accident

Former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained in serious condition in intensive care on Saturday after suffering severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in Italy the day before. The 5...

Babies with COVID-19 may have only mild illness, mostly with fever: Study

Researchers, including an Indian-origin scientist, have shown that infants under 90 days of age who tested positive for COVID-19 tend to be well, with little or no respiratory symptoms. According to the study, published in The Journal of...

Bryce Dallas won't work in 'The Help' if it is made today

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she wouldnt star in Tate Taylors 2011 movie The Help if it is made once again. The film, which also featured Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, was based on Kathryn Stocketts 2009 n...

NDA widens gap with Opposition in Rajya Sabha

The NDA is now comfortably placed in the Rajya Sabha after the biennial election as the BJPs strong numbers in the assemblies and defection from the Opposition resulted in the saffron party having 86 seats in the House and the Congress mere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020