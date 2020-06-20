Left Menu
Persons with disabilities to also get benefits of Hry scheme at time of marriage

However, an amount of Rs 31,000 will be given to a married couple if one of them is disabled, Haryana Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Banwari Lal said. The minister said that the eligibility criteria has been set for this scheme under which both husband and wife should be citizens of India.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:33 IST
The Haryana government has decided to provide benefits of the 'Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana' to persons with disabilities, under which an amount of Rs 51,000 will be given to a married couple if both husband and wife are disabled. However, an amount of Rs 31,000 will be given to a married couple if one of them is disabled, Haryana Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Banwari Lal said.

The minister said that the eligibility criteria has been set for this scheme under which both husband and wife should be citizens of India. "Benefit of this scheme will be given to a disabled person of Haryana only," he was quoted as saying in an official statement here. Lal said that the beneficiary can apply within one year from the date of marriage to get incentives. Marriage should have been registered by the competent authority. Persons with a disability of 40 per cent or above will be eligible for this scheme, he said.

The minister said that earlier under this scheme the benefit was being provided to the families of scheduled castes and other weaker sections of the society on the occasion of their daughter's marriage. "It was decided to also provide the benefit of this scheme to the persons with disabilities at the time of their marriage," he said..

