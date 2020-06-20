Mumbai, June 20 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MH-SINOINDIA-SENA Centre must respond to China's Galwan Valley claim: Sena Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said the Centre must respond to China's claim that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh belonged to it. .

BOM2 DD-VIRUS-DAMAN-BORDER Daman sees rise in COVID-19 cases, its border with Guj sealed Daman, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Daman district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has gone up to 27 with eight fresh cases, following which the administration has sealed the district's border with Gujarat, officials said on Saturday. . BOM3 MH-VIRUS-PUNE Pune district's count of COVID-19 cases crosses 14,000-mark Pune, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Pune district of Maharashtra crossed the 14,000- mark after 542 people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Saturday. .

BES12 CG-ELEPHANT-ATTACK C'garh: Wild elephant tramples visually-impaired man to death Jashpur, Jun 20 (PTI) A visually-impaired man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.. .