3 Army, 2 Navy officers get aviation instructor badges at CATS

3 Army, 2 Navy officers get aviation instructor badges at CATSPTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:22 IST
Three Indian Army officers andtwo from the Indian Navy were on Saturday awarded the coveted'Aviation Instructor Badge' after completing a 22-weekAviation Helicopter Instructor course at Combat Army AviationTraining School (CATS) in Nashik
A defence release said the training includedcomprehensive exposure to airborne instructional technique,advanced flying manoeuvres, handling of helicopter emergenciesand exhaustive knowledge of aviation ground subjects
Major Sahil Sewal won the Major Pradeep AgarwalMemorial Trophy for standing first in the overall order ofmerit in the course, it added.
