Andhra CPI unit holds protest against petrol, diesel price hike

CPI Andhra Pradesh Unit on Saturday held a protest at Mangalagiri town, against the hike of petrol and diesel prices across the country, party state secretary K Ramakrishna led the protest by pulling an auto with a rope. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said, "While people are facing troubles with corona, Modi government has been increasing the petrol prices repeatedly. Petrol and diesel rates are hiked for two consecutive weeks since June 6. One litre petrol cost is hiked by Rs 7.15 paise and one-litre diesel cost is hiked by Rs 7.21 paise on diesel."

"Today the petrol rate is Rs 81.36 paise and diesel rate is 75.36 paise in the open market. Layman is facing a problem. Auto drivers, lorry drivers, lorry owners, tractor owners are facing troubles. RTC bus fares may also be hiked. But the government is getting income. If the petrol price is increased by Rs 1, the government gets an annual income of Rs 14,000 crores," Ramakrishna added. The government has imposed a burden of Rs 1 lakh crores on the general public, he added.

"Whereas crude oil rates are reducing in the international market; the Indian public are burdened with petro prices hike. We demand to reduce the hiked prices. Modi government seized the opportunity that the public is confined to their houses due to corona, and increased prices of petro products. CPI will continue to fight until the petro prices are brought down," said Ramakrishna. (ANI)