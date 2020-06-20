Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh councillor held for 'highly objectionable' audio clip on India-China standoff

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:06 IST
Ladakh councillor held for 'highly objectionable' audio clip on India-China standoff
The action against Zakir Hussain, a councillor from Shakar constituency in Kargil district, followed registration of an FIR against him by police on Friday even as the councillor submitted a public apology over his remarks, the officials said. Image Credit: ANI

A councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil was arrested early on Saturday after his "highly objectionable" audio clip mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army in the wake of the recent face-off between India and China went viral on social media, officials said. The action against Zakir Hussain, a councillor from Shakar constituency in Kargil district, followed registration of an FIR against him by police on Friday even as the councillor submitted a public apology over his remarks, the officials said.

Hussain, a long time Congress activist, was expelled by the party on the issue, while both LAHDC Leh and Kargil said the entire population of Ladakh has been patriotic and always fully behind the Army in protecting the country's sovereignty. In the audio clip, the councillor is heard using highly derogatory language against the Prime Minister and mocking the Army over the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh which left 20 soldiers including a colonel-rank officer dead.

Tendering his apology for hurting the sentiments of the people by his words, Hussain said, "As a Ladakhi and as an Indian, I have always been proud of my country and our people and I can assure that I will never do such a thing that would bring harm to the motherland." Accusing his friend of back-stabbing him, he said, "As a human being, all of us have private casual conversations between friends where we swear, abuse, and say all kinds of things without meaning them literally." The councillor was arrested from a house in Kargil town during an early morning raid and is being questioned while efforts are on to get hold of his friend with whom he was heard holding the conversation over the phone, a police official said. A police spokesman said an FIR was registered against him after receiving reliable information that an audio clip was going viral, containing incriminating content, on various social media platforms.

"The conversation is between a sitting LAHDC-Kargil councillor with one of his known persons with content prejudicial to the regional or religious peace and tranquillity, spreading rumours and also seditious in nature," the spokesman said. After conducting a preliminary probe, he said Kargil police station registered the case following an inquiry under relevant provisions of the penal law.

Taking serious note of the conversation between Hussain and his friend, Ladakh Congress president Rigzin Jora expelled the councillor from the party without waiting for the reply of the show-cause notice served to him by the Kargil district unit of the party two days ago. Condemning the telephonic conversation between Hussain and his friend, LAHDC-Kargil said, "People of Kargil have a long history of standing behind to defend the nation and stand with the Indian Army during toughest of times. We reiterate our unflinching loyalty to our nation".

"The content of the conversation is highly objectionable and condemnable. LAHDC-Kargil deplores the content of this conversation in the strongest possible terms and also disassociates itself from it," a statement issued by the office of the chairman and chief executive councillor LAHDC-Kargil said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre's decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining will take us back to old system: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the centre took the decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining in a rush. This will take us back to the old system which we came out of. I think the Centre took this dec...

Andhra Pradesh reports 491 new COVID-19 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8452, said State Health Department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the Stat...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travelers.When membe...

COVID-19: Union minister Reddy inspects rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020