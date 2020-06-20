Delhi Police constable shoots self

A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver inside a police station in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar and the incident took place on Friday night, they said. “He was posted with the special staff in Vasant Vihar. He shot himself with his service revolver at around 10:30 pm on Friday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said. Police said that they have not recovered any suicide note. The family too does not know the reason behind the alleged suicide, police said.

Kumar joined the force in 2006 and used to reside in the barracks. He hailed from Jhajjar district in Haryana and is survived by his parents, wife and two children, police said. Kumar’s body is in the mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital, they said, adding that doctors will conduct a coronavirus test before handing over the body to the family.