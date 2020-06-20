Left Menu
Col Babu, hero of Galwan, now among 'ex-NDA Brave Hearts'

Colonel B Santosh Babu who was killed in eastern Ladakh joined the elite league of 'ex-NDA Brave Hearts' on Saturday as the National Defence Academy here paid rich homage to its martyred alumnus.

Updated: 20-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:36 IST
Col Babu was among 20 Indian soldiers who died in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on the night of June 15. Image Credit: ANI

"Late Col B Santosh Babu, CO 16 Bihar, an alumnus of 105 courses of National Defence Academy attained martyrdom in the line of duty in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on the night of 15/16 June 20. His undaunted courage, leadership and commitment in an unprecedented scenario is the trademark of an ex-NDA officer," the NDA said in a release. Col Babu's name was inscribed with full military honours on the sacred walls of the Hut of Remembrance in golden letters adding him to the elite league of 'ex-NDA Brave Hearts', it added.

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, the Commandant, laid a wreath on behalf of all officers and cadets of NDA and the ex- NDA fraternity. "Col Babu has lived up to the rich traditions of the Academy. Col Babu has also been an instructor at NDA from Jul 2010 to Dec 2011. He will be remembered for his selfless service, devotion to duty and resolute courage. He would continue to inspire future generations of NDA Cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the release stated.

