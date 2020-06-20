539 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat

A total of 539 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

With this, the coronavirus cases have risen to 26,737 in the state including 18,702 cured/discharged and 1639 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,83 1 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)