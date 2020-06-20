Left Menu
CRPF goes digital to celebrate International Yoga Day

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday organised a webinar to amplify the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Yoga as a 'Surakhya Kabach' or protective shield, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday organised a webinar to amplify the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Yoga as a 'Surakhya Kabach' or protective shield, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic. The webinar was attended by all formations of CRPF across the country. About 1.5 lakh Force personnel and their family members watched and practised Yoga through digital platforms like Facebook, Youtube and BISAG.

Dr A. P. Maheshwari, DG, CRPF urged everybody to practice 'Yoga At Home' and 'Yoga With Family' while sticking to the guidelines of the AYUSH Ministry. "Yoga is the invaluable gift of our ancient tradition, capable of massive impact on our lifestyle leading to complete synergy with nature and also capable of a resolution of global problems like climate change," he said.

The chief guest of the occasion was renowned Yoga Guru Padmashree Dr H R Nagendra who dwelt at length on the stress-busting capabilities of Yoga. "Yoga is not just limited to the regimen of physical exercises, 'pranayama' and meditation but an art of living. 'Stress' enters the human body and mind as an 'Adhi'(mental anxiety) and soon coverts itself into multiple 'Vyadhi' (body ailments)," he said.

Appreciating the role of CRPF in dealing with so many challenges of internal security which entail perpetual stress for the Force personnel, Dr Nagendra said, it is extremely important for them to de-stress themselves by Yogic practices." (ANI) The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

