Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Police nabs a person in illegal procurement, sale of unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds

Hyderabad City Police on Saturday nabbed one person for illegal procurement and sale of an un-authorized herbicide-tolerant (HT) cotton seeds, while also seizing 54 bags, worth more than 23 lakhs.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:37 IST
Hyderabad Police nabs a person in illegal procurement, sale of unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds
Hyderabad City Police has nabbed one person for illegal procurement and sale of un-authorized herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad City Police on Saturday nabbed one person for illegal procurement and sale of an un-authorized herbicide-tolerant (HT) cotton seeds, while also seizing 54 bags, worth more than 23 lakhs. Hyderabad City Police in a joint operation with Agriculture Department officials conducted a raid at "Vijetha enterprises" situated at MG Road, Pan Bazaar, Secunderabad (Mahankali PS limits), and found a huge quantity of unauthorized herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds, illegally procured and selling to customers/farmers.

Police allegedly seized 54 bags, containing 3,240 packets, weighing 1,539 Kgs, worth about Rs 23,65,200. Police have also apprehended one person named Shah Ashok (Owner of Vijetha enterprises), wherein the accused had illegally procured, unauthorized herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds from Gujarat State to Secunderabad through Railway (Cargo) Service without any valid invoice or delivery challan and kept in his shop in order to sale under the guise of genuine seeds to needy and known customers/farmers clandestinely in and around Telangana State to gain illegal easy profits.

There is no approval of GEAC (Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee) for sale and sowing of herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds throughout India which is in violation of the Environment Protection Act 1986, as per the instructions issued by Govt of India. The packing and labelling were also not as per the specifications i.e. without having MRP rate, Manufacture Date, and expiry date on the seed bags, as per the police.

The apprehended accused person along with seized material has been handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO), Mahankali PS for further investigation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...

China overplayed its cards, says Gurumurthy

Amid the ongoing border row between New Delhi and Beijing, RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy said on Saturday that China has overplayed its cards, unmindful of its highly indebted financial position. Gurumurthy further said Chinas debt t...

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trumps campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaigns communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that quar...

Yoga and health complement each other: CM Adiyanath

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the ancient practice and health complement each other. Immunity increases by practising yoga. If the immunity system of a person is stro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020