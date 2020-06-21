11 more test positive, Hamirpur again becomes HP district with most active COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district, as it surpassed Kangra in terms of the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. They are being sent to dedicated COVID care centers for isolation and treatment, he added. The total number of positive cases in Hamirpur now stood at 166 against 657 in the state.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:31 IST
Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district, as it surpassed Kangra in terms of the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. Hamirpur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 56 while the state's cumulative total of such cases stood at 232, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The active coronavirus cases in Kangra district stood at 55, followed by Solan at 40, Una at 31, Shimla at 14, Sirmaur at 13, Bilaspur at 9, Chamba at 8, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur two each, he added. All the 11 fresh cases including nine men and two women recently returned from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

They were institutionally quarantined since their arrival from Delhi, Meena said. They are being sent to dedicated COVID care centers for isolation and treatment, he added.

The total number of positive cases in Hamirpur now stood at 166 against 657 in the state. While 109 of them recovered, one succumbed to the virus.

