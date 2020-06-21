Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 690 active COVID-19 cases, discrepancy in data

Forty-one new COVID-19 patients were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday and the number of active cases reached 690, according to official data, even as discrepancies emerged in the statistics.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:36 IST
Noida: 690 active COVID-19 cases, discrepancy in data

Forty-one new COVID-19 patients were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday and the number of active cases reached 690, according to official data, even as discrepancies emerged in the statistics. The number of discharged patients was 661 and of them 39 were relieved form hospitals in a 24-hour period till 3 pm on Saturday, the data shared by the district administration said.

So far, 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the district, it stated. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday shared a daily COVID-19 report of entire Uttar Pradesh, doing away with its practice of sharing a district-specific bulletin every day.

According to the data shared on Saturday, the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stand at 1,369, which comprise of 690 active cases, 661 discharged patients and 18 who died due to coronavirus. However, the overall number of positive coronavirus cases on Friday was 1,262 and adding 41 more patients to the list would take the tally to 1,303, if the statistics shared by the administration on Friday are taken into account. The new format of data sharing, which excludes more district-specific details including daily sample testing figures, is in compliance with instructions of the state health department, a local official said on condition of anonymity.

So far, 529 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in UP, while there are 6,237 active positive cases  of which the maximum 690 are in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the state-level data shared by the administration on Saturday..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

We are united by patriotism: KCR expresses happiness over PM's all-party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. We may h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020