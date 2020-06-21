Noida: 690 active COVID-19 cases, discrepancy in data

Forty-one new COVID-19 patients were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday and the number of active cases reached 690, according to official data, even as discrepancies emerged in the statistics. The number of discharged patients was 661 and of them 39 were relieved form hospitals in a 24-hour period till 3 pm on Saturday, the data shared by the district administration said.

So far, 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the district, it stated. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday shared a daily COVID-19 report of entire Uttar Pradesh, doing away with its practice of sharing a district-specific bulletin every day.

According to the data shared on Saturday, the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stand at 1,369, which comprise of 690 active cases, 661 discharged patients and 18 who died due to coronavirus. However, the overall number of positive coronavirus cases on Friday was 1,262 and adding 41 more patients to the list would take the tally to 1,303, if the statistics shared by the administration on Friday are taken into account. The new format of data sharing, which excludes more district-specific details including daily sample testing figures, is in compliance with instructions of the state health department, a local official said on condition of anonymity.

So far, 529 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in UP, while there are 6,237 active positive cases of which the maximum 690 are in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the state-level data shared by the administration on Saturday..