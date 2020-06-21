Left Menu
Gujarat HC cancels Ahmedabad's 'Rath Yatra' due to COVID pandemic

The Gujarat High Court has ordered that Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra that was scheduled to take place on June 23 in Ahmedabad, will not be held in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-06-2020 04:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, which was slated to being on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said that such gatherings cannot take place at the time of the pandemic. (ANI)

