Pranayama makes respiratory system strong, helps in fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi on Yoga Day

Addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is realising the need of Yoga, even more, today due to COVID-19 pandemic and Pranayama helps in building a strong respiratory system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 08:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is realising the need of Yoga, even more, today due to COVID-19 pandemic and Pranayama helps in building a strong respiratory system. Pranayama is a breathing exercise which is usually practised after Yoga asanas.

"World is realising the need of Yoga, even more, today due to the coronavirus pandemic. If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism," said Prime Minister Modi. "COVID-19 attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayama', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong," he added

He congratulated the people of the country on the 6th International Yoga Day and called it "a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood." The Prime Minister stressed that Yoga enhances an individual's quest for a healthier planet and it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent," he said. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

