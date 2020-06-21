Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Marking the International Day of Yoga, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday donned the role of a Yoga instructor as he performed various 'asanas' with people from different communities at his residence here. The Minority Affairs minister marked the day by performing Yoga with people from Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian communities. He not only showed them how to perform different Yoga 'asanas', but also informed them about the health benefits of these different 'asanas'. Naqvi, who has been practicing Yoga for the last several years, impressed those present with his skills and knowledge as a Yoga instructor.

Yoga has become an "Indian health hamper" for the entire world, he told reporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India's thousand years old culture of health and peace a "household brand" for the entire world, he said. Yoga connects the entire humanity by removing barriers of religion, caste, region, language and the country, Naqvi said.