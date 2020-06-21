Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Marking the International Day of Yoga, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday donned the role of a Yoga instructor as he performed various 'asanas' with people from different communities at his residence here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India's thousand years old culture of health and peace a "household brand" for the entire world, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:28 IST
Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Marking the International Day of Yoga, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday donned the role of a Yoga instructor as he performed various 'asanas' with people from different communities at his residence here. The Minority Affairs minister marked the day by performing Yoga with people from Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian communities. He not only showed them how to perform different Yoga 'asanas', but also informed them about the health benefits of these different 'asanas'. Naqvi, who has been practicing Yoga for the last several years, impressed those present with his skills and knowledge as a Yoga instructor.

Yoga has become an "Indian health hamper" for the entire world, he told reporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India's thousand years old culture of health and peace a "household brand" for the entire world, he said. Yoga connects the entire humanity by removing barriers of religion, caste, region, language and the country, Naqvi said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International Yoga Day: J-K light infantry battalion performs yoga in Rangreth

Indian Armys Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry JAKLI Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day. The three-part session was guided by JAKLI Training Centre Commandant Major General SK Sharma and ...

INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadus Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of the Vand...

Puravankara to invest around Rs 1,100 cr on 2 new housing projects in Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop two new housing projects in Bengaluru as the company has decided to continue with planned projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to launch these two projects i...

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020