International Yoga Day: J-K light infantry battalion performs yoga in Rangreth

Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:11 IST
Jawans in Srinagar practice Yoga . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day. The three-part session was guided by JAKLI Training Centre Commandant Major General SK Sharma and social distancing measures were followed by the jawans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. All participants wore face masks while performing the asanas.

In a brief speech before the session, Major Gen Sharma said: "Yoga is not linked to any religion, caste or creed. It should be practised by everyone while being surrounded by nature." The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

This year, the celebration is centred around the theme "Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family." (ANI)

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

