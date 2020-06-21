These are the top stories at 2.30 pm: NATION: DEL30 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-REVIEW Armed forces told to forcefully deal with Chinese aggression along LAC New Delhi: The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given "full freedom" in giving "befitting" reply to any Chinese aggressive behaviour, government sources said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with top military brass on the situation in eastern Ladakh. DEL6 PM-LD YOGA DAY World now feeling need for yoga more than ever, it's helping COVID patients defeat disease: Modi New Delhi: The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

DEL29 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said. DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases New Delhi: Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL5 PREZ-YOGA DAY Amid COVID, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene: Prez New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic. DEL32 UKD-NEPAL-PROPAGANDA Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs Pithoragarh (U’Khand): Nepal's FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said.

DEL27 VIRUS-FRONTLINE MEDICOS-LIFE Life through a COVID prism: Nurses, docs walk tightrope between work and home New Delhi: Being trapped inside PPE suits for six hours is tough, battling the fear of contracting COVID-19 tougher and not meeting children, spouses or parents for weeks the toughest. But that is what they signed up for and that is what they do, say the doughty doctors and nurses at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. By Manish Sarmah DEL18 DL-ECLIPSE Annular solar eclipse underway, cloudy skies may play spoilsport for sky gazers in Delhi New Delhi: An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, is currently underway but cloudy skies are likely to play a spoilsport for sky gazers in the national capital. FOREIGN FGN6 UK-2ND LD STABBINGS-LONDON 3 feared dead, several injured in multiple stabbings in UK city of Reading London: Three persons were feared dead and several others injured in a stabbing spree on Saturday evening in a central park in the city of Reading in south East England park, prompting police to launch probe into the case with counter-terror officials too joining the investigation. By Aditi Khanna FGN26 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-RALLY Biden is 'helpless puppet' of radical left, says Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally in Oklahoma where he launched a frontal attack on his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, describing him as a "helpless puppet" of the radical left. By Lalit K Jha