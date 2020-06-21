Navi Mumbai complainant's wife held for Rs 4.07 lakh theft

A probe into a housebreaking theft of cash and jewellery totaling Rs 4.07 lakh in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra ended with police zeroing in on the complainant's wife who had cooked up the incident after pulling off the crime single-handedly, an official said on Sunday. As per the complaint, some persons bent the window grill of a house in Bonkode between June 15 and 17, when the complainant and his wife were not at home, and stole cash and jewellery totaling Rs 4.07 lakh, the Khoparkhairane police station official said.

"Complainant Mahendra Veta (48) is a builder. Our probe had reached a dead end and even CCTV footage of the area wasn't of help. We then decided to question the complainant and his wife which led to the crime being solved," the official said. "The woman told us she has had taken the cash and gold, sold some of the latter and used part of the proceeds to pay of a loan of Rs 3 lakh. She cooked up the housebreaking theft story, which led to a police case being filed. We are trying to recover the jewellery sold and mortgaged by the accused," Inspector Suryakant Jagdale said.