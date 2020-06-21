Environmentalist slams Oil India Limited for failure to extinguish fire at Baghjan's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Environmentalist Nirantar Gohain on Sunday slammed Oil India Limited for failing to extinguish the fire at Baghjan's gas well number 5 in Tinsukia district of Assam. "Even after 13 days, Oil India Limited has failed to overcome the fire at Baghjan's gas well number 5 in Tinsukia district of Assam. Along with this, the army is also engaged in extinguishing the fire," said Nirantar Gohain.

Gohain also criticised the Assam Pollution Control Board, for granting permission to Oil India Limited for mining in Baghjan, which has now been revoked. "Assam Pollution Control Board has directed Oil India Limited to immediately stop the mining in all sensitive places, including Baghjan. If the Assam Pollution Control Board had taken this step, there would not have been such a big incident. Nor the world-famous Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel would have suffered so much damage," he added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout in Assam's Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families. The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some other Union Ministers and senior officers.

During the review meeting, it was informed that the detailed plan has been drawn with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well and to cap it. (ANI)