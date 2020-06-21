Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal: A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exercises on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, which is being observed this year in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak. .

BOM3 GJ-YOGA DAY Guj: People perform yoga indoors; post pics, videos online Ahmedabad: Yoga enthusiasts in Gujarat marked the International Day of Yoga by performing exercises indoors and on terraces of their homes as no outdoor camps were organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. . BOM4 MH-YOGA DAY Maharashtra residents mark Yoga Day with exercises at home Mumbai: Yoga practitioners in Maharashtra stretched themselves in their homes, balconies and open grounds to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday while maintaining physical distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

BOM5 MP-PRAGYA-CONG Facing health issues due to 'torture' by Cong: Pragya Thakur Bhopal: BJP's Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday attributed her health issues, including alleged loss of vision, to "torture" she suffered under the Congress regime. . BOM8 MP-ECLIPSE Cloudy sky hampers clear view of partial solar eclipse in MP Bhopal: Cloudy sky hampered a clear view of the annular solar eclipse at many places across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. .

BOM9 GJ-ECLIPSE Gujarat gets to see partial solar eclipse with 72% visibility Ahmedabad: Astronomy enthusiasts, sky gazers and scores of other people in Gujarat witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday that lasted for over three hours. . BES2 MH-COUPLE-SUICIDE Pune: Man, wife commit suicide within hours of each other Pune: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune in Maharashtra hours after her husband hanged himself, police said on Sunday. .

BES5 MH-VIRUS-NORTH MUMBAI North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown Mumbai: Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted.. .