Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal: A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exercises on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, which is being observed this year in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:14 IST
BOM3 GJ-YOGA DAY Guj: People perform yoga indoors; post pics, videos online Ahmedabad: Yoga enthusiasts in Gujarat marked the International Day of Yoga by performing exercises indoors and on terraces of their homes as no outdoor camps were organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. . BOM4 MH-YOGA DAY Maharashtra residents mark Yoga Day with exercises at home Mumbai: Yoga practitioners in Maharashtra stretched themselves in their homes, balconies and open grounds to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday while maintaining physical distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

BOM5 MP-PRAGYA-CONG Facing health issues due to 'torture' by Cong: Pragya Thakur Bhopal: BJP's Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday attributed her health issues, including alleged loss of vision, to "torture" she suffered under the Congress regime. . BOM8 MP-ECLIPSE Cloudy sky hampers clear view of partial solar eclipse in MP Bhopal: Cloudy sky hampered a clear view of the annular solar eclipse at many places across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. .

BOM9 GJ-ECLIPSE Gujarat gets to see partial solar eclipse with 72% visibility Ahmedabad: Astronomy enthusiasts, sky gazers and scores of other people in Gujarat witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday that lasted for over three hours. . BES2 MH-COUPLE-SUICIDE Pune: Man, wife commit suicide within hours of each other Pune: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune in Maharashtra hours after her husband hanged himself, police said on Sunday. .

BES5 MH-VIRUS-NORTH MUMBAI North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown Mumbai: Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted.. .

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...

Say hello to yoga, goodbye to stress: Bengal guv

The sixth International Yoga Day was observed with gusto at various places in Bengal on Sunday, as authorities of educational institutes, and several leaders urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep stress and anxiety at bay, amid ...
