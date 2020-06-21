Left Menu
MP: 62,000 people do yoga simultaneously from different venues

The yoga exercises were performed from different places like schools and anganwadi centres, with each group comprising less than 20 members, coordinator of the event Navdeep Saxena said. The programme was organised by Guna district administration to mark the International Day of Yoga, he said.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:43 IST
As many as 62,000 people on Sunday simultaneously performed yoga via online platform from different places in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh to set a new world record, the administration said. The yoga exercises were performed from different places like schools and anganwadi centres, with each group comprising less than 20 members, coordinator of the event Navdeep Saxena said.

The programme was organised by Guna district administration to mark the International Day of Yoga, he said. "With complete adherence to COVID-19 norms, the yoga exercises were performed in schools, block level offices, anganwadi centres, private premises and local households. Each gathering had less than 20 people," he said.

"With the help of the IT cell of the district administration, 4,500 people had downloaded the official app through which instructions were given. The videos of all the participants were live streamed. They performed the asanas for 45 minutes," Saxena added. According to him, the district administration has approached the 'Guinness (Book of) World Records' for certificate and recognition after the event.

Guna Collector S Vishwanathan monitored the event and expressed happiness over it..

