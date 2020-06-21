Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana found missing in Chhattisgarh's Pendra

In a bizarre occurrence, two families have claimed they have not received the houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) despite being mentioned in the beneficiary list in Pendra district of Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Pendra (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:20 IST
Houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana found missing in Chhattisgarh's Pendra
Two families in Pendra claimed that they have not received house allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bizarre occurrence, two families have claimed they have not received the houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) despite being mentioned in the beneficiary list in Pendra district of Chhattisgarh. Usha Bai Kol and Gudda Rautel, have alleged that they neither received any money nor were their houses built despite the mention.

"My house under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana has not been built. Nobody tells me where it is, every rainy season I have to worry about living in a kutcha house which fills up with water," Usha told ANI here. Gudda Rautel, the other aggrieved beneficiary said, "My house has not been built. Someone clicked my photo and assured me that the house will be built but nothing was done. I am living in someone else's house currently and will have to vacate if the owner says so. I have no idea where the money for the house went."

"My sister's house has also not been built," he further alleged. When questioned, the Chief Executive officer, District Panchayat Pendra said that he will enquire into the case and will ensure that those found guilty are given strict punishment and the defrauded beneficiaries get their homes.

Meanwhile, Collector of Pendra, D Singh, said that he has asked for a report on the matter and assured, "justice will be provided to the two". "This matter has come in front of me, and I have asked for a report from the concerned officials. Our first priority will be providing a house to the original beneficiaries and the second will be to take action against those found guilty," he told ANI.

Inspector of the Pendra police station, I Tirkey, said that although an investigation had been launched under the case, it was still early to pinpoint who the guilty were. "A complaint has been filed by Guddu stating that a house sanctioned under the father's name does not exist. A primary investigation is ongoing in the case. If found guilty, then all the officials concerned will be punished. But right now it cannot be said who's at fault," Tirkey said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is a vibrant, timeless tradition which brings people closer: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

Extending wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday said that yoga is a vibrant and timeless tradition that brings people closer. In a statement, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and...

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020