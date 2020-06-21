Houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana found missing in Chhattisgarh's Pendra

In a bizarre occurrence, two families have claimed they have not received the houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) despite being mentioned in the beneficiary list in Pendra district of Chhattisgarh. Usha Bai Kol and Gudda Rautel, have alleged that they neither received any money nor were their houses built despite the mention.

"My house under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana has not been built. Nobody tells me where it is, every rainy season I have to worry about living in a kutcha house which fills up with water," Usha told ANI here. Gudda Rautel, the other aggrieved beneficiary said, "My house has not been built. Someone clicked my photo and assured me that the house will be built but nothing was done. I am living in someone else's house currently and will have to vacate if the owner says so. I have no idea where the money for the house went."

"My sister's house has also not been built," he further alleged. When questioned, the Chief Executive officer, District Panchayat Pendra said that he will enquire into the case and will ensure that those found guilty are given strict punishment and the defrauded beneficiaries get their homes.

Meanwhile, Collector of Pendra, D Singh, said that he has asked for a report on the matter and assured, "justice will be provided to the two". "This matter has come in front of me, and I have asked for a report from the concerned officials. Our first priority will be providing a house to the original beneficiaries and the second will be to take action against those found guilty," he told ANI.

Inspector of the Pendra police station, I Tirkey, said that although an investigation had been launched under the case, it was still early to pinpoint who the guilty were. "A complaint has been filed by Guddu stating that a house sanctioned under the father's name does not exist. A primary investigation is ongoing in the case. If found guilty, then all the officials concerned will be punished. But right now it cannot be said who's at fault," Tirkey said. (ANI)