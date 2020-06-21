Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:47 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 47 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 8929 4307 106 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 135 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 5388 3202 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 7602 5631 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 404 316 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2076 1368 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 56746 31294 2112 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 754 129 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 26737 18702 1639 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 10338 5168 150 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 663 406 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 5834 3336 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2024 1404 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 8697 5391 132 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3170 1659 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 837 134 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 11724 8880 501 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 128205 64153 5984 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 777 232 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 141 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 211 141 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5160 3720 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 366 140 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 3952 2678 98 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 14691 11158 341 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 70 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 59377 32754 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 7072 3536 203 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1190 680 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2324 1486 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 17135 10369 529 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 13531 7865 540 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 406351 230357 13341------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 12501 11943 241 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 410461 and the death toll at 13254. The ministry said that 227756 people have so far recovered from the infection.

