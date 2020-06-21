Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 fresh coronavirus cases surface in Himachal; total count 674

A 19-year-old woman from McLeod Ganj; a 32-year-old man from Rakh village near Nagri; and two men, aged 34 and 46, were found infected with the virus, the official said, adding that they all had returned from Delhi.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:22 IST
17 fresh coronavirus cases surface in Himachal; total count 674

Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 674 in the state, officials said. The state has reported seven deaths due to coronavirus so far, the officials said. Of the fresh cases, eleven were reported from Kangra, three from Solan; two from Sirmaur; and one from Chamba, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Kangra, 11 people, including four women and minor two girls, tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said. Nine of the fresh patients had recently returned from Delhi, while one each from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Punjab's Pathankot, he added.

A 30-year-old woman who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive for virus along with her two-year-old daughter in Kangra. Similarly, an 11-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother and a 77-year-old returned man from Rakh village near Nagri tested positive for coronavirus, the official added. They all had returned from Delhi. Besides, a 42-year-old woman Chanan Kalan village near Dehra who returned from UP’s Ghaziabad and a 49-year-old Pathankot-returned man from Rakh near Nagri tested positive on Sunday. A 19-year-old woman from McLeod Ganj; a 32-year-old man from Rakh village near Nagri; and two men, aged 34 and 46, were found infected with the virus, the official said, adding that they all had returned from Delhi. Twelve patients--Five in Una, four in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one in Chamba-- recovered from the disease on Sunday, Dhiman added. In Kangra, a four-year-old girl and her 29-year-old mother from Khaliara, Dharamshala; an 11-year-girl from Ganesh Bazar in Baijnath and a 24-year-old woman from Jaisinghpur recovered from the disease, a district official said.

With this, 417 people have so far recovered from the infection while 11 have migrated out of the state. Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state stood at 237.

Kangra has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 62, followed by 54 in Hamirpur; 43 in Solan; 26 in Una; 15 in Sirmaur; 14 in Shimla; nine in Bilaspur; eight in Chamba; and two each in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to Chinas incursions into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a bosom pal. Speaking to reporter...

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020