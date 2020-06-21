17 fresh coronavirus cases surface in Himachal; total count 674

Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 674 in the state, officials said. The state has reported seven deaths due to coronavirus so far, the officials said. Of the fresh cases, eleven were reported from Kangra, three from Solan; two from Sirmaur; and one from Chamba, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Kangra, 11 people, including four women and minor two girls, tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said. Nine of the fresh patients had recently returned from Delhi, while one each from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Punjab's Pathankot, he added.

A 30-year-old woman who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive for virus along with her two-year-old daughter in Kangra. Similarly, an 11-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother and a 77-year-old returned man from Rakh village near Nagri tested positive for coronavirus, the official added. They all had returned from Delhi. Besides, a 42-year-old woman Chanan Kalan village near Dehra who returned from UP’s Ghaziabad and a 49-year-old Pathankot-returned man from Rakh near Nagri tested positive on Sunday. A 19-year-old woman from McLeod Ganj; a 32-year-old man from Rakh village near Nagri; and two men, aged 34 and 46, were found infected with the virus, the official said, adding that they all had returned from Delhi. Twelve patients--Five in Una, four in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one in Chamba-- recovered from the disease on Sunday, Dhiman added. In Kangra, a four-year-old girl and her 29-year-old mother from Khaliara, Dharamshala; an 11-year-girl from Ganesh Bazar in Baijnath and a 24-year-old woman from Jaisinghpur recovered from the disease, a district official said.

With this, 417 people have so far recovered from the infection while 11 have migrated out of the state. Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state stood at 237.

Kangra has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 62, followed by 54 in Hamirpur; 43 in Solan; 26 in Una; 15 in Sirmaur; 14 in Shimla; nine in Bilaspur; eight in Chamba; and two each in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur..