Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep practising yoga and create healthier planet: PM Modi

Let's keep practising yoga and create a healthier planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday responding to various world leaders, international organisations and personalities who took part in International Day of Yoga events across the world.Responding to a tweet by the United Nations, he said that world over, people have marked Yoga Day with immense fervour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:49 IST
Keep practising yoga and create healthier planet: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Let's keep practising yoga and create a healthier planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday responding to various world leaders, international organisations and personalities who took part in International Day of Yoga events across the world. Responding to a tweet by the United Nations, he said that world over, people have marked Yoga Day with immense fervour. In line with this year's theme, people have marked Yoga Day at home and with their families, the prime minister said "Let's keep practising Yoga and create a healthier planet," Modi posted on Twitter.

The UN had earlier in the day said that yoga can be a powerful tool to help people deal with the stress and isolation faced by many amid COVID-19. "It's also an effective way to maintain physical well-being," the world body had said. Modi said he was delighted to see Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's passion towards yoga. "Thankful to the people of Sri Lanka for embracing yoga. The benefits are many," the prime minister said. In another tweet, he thanked Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the people of Bhutan for their enthusiasm towards yoga. "Fully agree on the physical, mental and emotional benefits of Yoga," he said.

Earlier, Tshering had said it was rejuvenating to pause and celebrate a day that expounded meaning of emotional, mental and physical wellbeing during the pandemic. Modi also thanked Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her support for yoga.

"Mrs Trudeau's words will go a long way in popularising Yoga globally," Modi said. In a video message, Sophie Trudeau had said that yoga is a great gift of ancient wisdom and Canada has adopted it as a means of achieving health. Yoga Day went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga'.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to Chinas incursions into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a bosom pal. Speaking to reporter...

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020