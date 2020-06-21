Keep practising yoga and create healthier planet: PM Modi

Let's keep practising yoga and create a healthier planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday responding to various world leaders, international organisations and personalities who took part in International Day of Yoga events across the world. Responding to a tweet by the United Nations, he said that world over, people have marked Yoga Day with immense fervour. In line with this year's theme, people have marked Yoga Day at home and with their families, the prime minister said "Let's keep practising Yoga and create a healthier planet," Modi posted on Twitter.

The UN had earlier in the day said that yoga can be a powerful tool to help people deal with the stress and isolation faced by many amid COVID-19. "It's also an effective way to maintain physical well-being," the world body had said. Modi said he was delighted to see Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's passion towards yoga. "Thankful to the people of Sri Lanka for embracing yoga. The benefits are many," the prime minister said. In another tweet, he thanked Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the people of Bhutan for their enthusiasm towards yoga. "Fully agree on the physical, mental and emotional benefits of Yoga," he said.

Earlier, Tshering had said it was rejuvenating to pause and celebrate a day that expounded meaning of emotional, mental and physical wellbeing during the pandemic. Modi also thanked Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her support for yoga.

"Mrs Trudeau's words will go a long way in popularising Yoga globally," Modi said. In a video message, Sophie Trudeau had said that yoga is a great gift of ancient wisdom and Canada has adopted it as a means of achieving health. Yoga Day went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga'.