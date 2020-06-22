Goa Health Minister expresses condolence over state's first COVID-19 death

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Monday expressed his condolence to the family of an 85-year-old man, the first person who has been succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem in North Goa district. Rane tweeted, "Deeply saddened to inform that an 85-year-old man, from Morlem in Sattari, who had tested positive has succumbed to #COVID19. My heartfelt condolence to the family."

"This is the first COVID-19 death reported in the state," it read. Rane further added, "We assure the people that our team is doing everything to keep our people safe and are following the strictest measures that are in place. This is an unfortunate incident and I stand with the family in their time of grief."

Earlier, the Minister made a faux pas and identified the dead COVID-19 victim as a woman. "Today, we had our first COVID-19 death of an 85-year-old lady in my constituency, Morlem," he had said.