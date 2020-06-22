COVID-19: Rajasthan records 67 fresh cases
Rajasthan reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state's virus tally to 14,997, officials said. A total of 11,421 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 2,987 active cases.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:32 IST
Rajasthan reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state's virus tally to 14,997, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 28 were from Jaipur, followed by 10 from Dholpur, six each from Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, and Kota, five from Dausa, two from Tonk, one from Sirohi besides three patients from other states, according to an official report here.
Jaipur has reported 149 deaths and 2,885 positive cases in the state followed by Jodhpur where 30 deaths occurred and 2,414 people tested positive. A total of 11,421 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 2,987 active cases.
