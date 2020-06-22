Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priest found dead in well of church in Kerala

A 51-year old Catholic priest was found dead in a well in the premises of his church in Kottayam district on Monday, police said here. Police have recovered the CCTV visuals of the priest walking around the church premises till 10.50 am yesterday. But no activities of the priest were found beyond 10.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:50 IST
Priest found dead in well of church in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 51-year old Catholic priest was found dead in a well in the premises of his church in Kottayam district on Monday, police said here. Fr George Ettuparayil, serving as vicar of St Thomas Church, Punnathura near here, was found dead in the well during an investigation launched by the police on the basis of a missing complaint on Sunday night.

Police sought the assistance of the Fire department to fish out the body from the well. According to police, the priest belonging to the Changanassery archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church had been staying in a presbytery adjacent to the church.

He had gone missing since Sunday from the presbytery and the parishioners conducted a search before lodging the missing complaint with the police, police said. Police have recovered the CCTV visuals of the priest walking around the church premises till 10.50 am yesterday.

But no activities of the priest were found beyond 10. 50 am in the CCTV as the camera was switched off, police said.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Start Digital Yoga with ex-Moody's Nimish Dayalu on International Yoga Day 2020

New Delhi India, June 22 ANINewsVoir In times like these, mental and physical health have taken backstage. Especially for corporate employees, there are added stress triggers, including lay-offs, salary cuts, unpaid leaves, and improper wor...

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The U.S. dollar fell in overnight trading on Monday, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, while the riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars gained as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors ris...

German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB ruling

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would soon be a resolution without drama to a ruling by Germanys constitutional court that took aim at the European Central Banks flagship stimulus programme.This is not a drama witho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020