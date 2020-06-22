Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four of family, saint killed in collision of two cars in MP

Four members of a family and a saint were killed after two cars collided on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, police said.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:10 IST
Four of family, saint killed in collision of two cars in MP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a family and a saint were killed after two cars collided on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, police said. Five people also received injuries in the accident that took place at Gopalpura village near Sarangpur town around 6 am, Sarangpur police station in-charge Umashankar Mukati said.

The cars collided head-on, he said, adding that the deceased included Juna Akhada Mahant Anant Giri Maharaj (50), hailing from Aurangabad, who was traveling in a car from the Maharashtra district to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The other four deceased, identified as Ram Dulari (50), Abhishek (19), Kailash (14), and Mohit (14), all belonging to the same family, were going from Guna to Indore in the other car, the official said. Five people traveling with the saint received injuries and they were admitted to hospitals in Shajapur and Sarangpur towns, he added.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Start Digital Yoga with ex-Moody's Nimish Dayalu on International Yoga Day 2020

New Delhi India, June 22 ANINewsVoir In times like these, mental and physical health have taken backstage. Especially for corporate employees, there are added stress triggers, including lay-offs, salary cuts, unpaid leaves, and improper wor...

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The U.S. dollar fell in overnight trading on Monday, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, while the riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars gained as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors ris...

German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB ruling

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would soon be a resolution without drama to a ruling by Germanys constitutional court that took aim at the European Central Banks flagship stimulus programme.This is not a drama witho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020