Four of family, saint killed in collision of two cars in MP

Four members of a family and a saint were killed after two cars collided on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, police said. Five people also received injuries in the accident that took place at Gopalpura village near Sarangpur town around 6 am, Sarangpur police station in-charge Umashankar Mukati said.

The cars collided head-on, he said, adding that the deceased included Juna Akhada Mahant Anant Giri Maharaj (50), hailing from Aurangabad, who was traveling in a car from the Maharashtra district to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The other four deceased, identified as Ram Dulari (50), Abhishek (19), Kailash (14), and Mohit (14), all belonging to the same family, were going from Guna to Indore in the other car, the official said. Five people traveling with the saint received injuries and they were admitted to hospitals in Shajapur and Sarangpur towns, he added.