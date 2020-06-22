Brick kiln labourer crushed to death by speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar

A labourer at a brick kiln was crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Meerut-Karnal highway here when he was going to work on foot, officials said on Monday. They said the accident took place near Baywala village under Budhana police station in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district Sunday evening.

The truck driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the accident. The body of the labourer has been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.