Two employees of Alwar collectorate booked for issuing fake arms license

A case has been registered against two employees of the Alwar collectorate for allegedly issuing fake arms licenses, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly issued three licenses.

A district administration official registered an FIR at the Kotwali police station on Saturday against Durgesh Chola and Sushil Arora under various sections of the IPC. There was a complaint that fake licenses were issued.Primary investigation found that both the employees issued fake licenses, SHO of Kotwali police station, Aadhyatm Gautam, said on Monday.

While Chola is a district administration employee, Arora is a computer operator working on contract..