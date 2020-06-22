Two employees of Alwar collectorate booked for issuing fake arms license
The accused allegedly issued three licenses. A district administration official registered an FIR at the Kotwali police station on Saturday against Durgesh Chola and Sushil Arora under various sections of the IPC.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:07 IST
A case has been registered against two employees of the Alwar collectorate for allegedly issuing fake arms licenses, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly issued three licenses.
A district administration official registered an FIR at the Kotwali police station on Saturday against Durgesh Chola and Sushil Arora under various sections of the IPC. There was a complaint that fake licenses were issued.Primary investigation found that both the employees issued fake licenses, SHO of Kotwali police station, Aadhyatm Gautam, said on Monday.
While Chola is a district administration employee, Arora is a computer operator working on contract..
