Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 patients were domestic helps, drivers and security staff.

"House-helps work in different flats in the building and may have spread the infection. The entire building had to be sealed to break the chain of spread," Assistant Municipal Commissioner (D Ward) Prashant Gaikwad said. "We have shifted the house-helps and security staff to quarantine centres and told the residential complex society to sanitise common toilets at least four to six times a day," he added.

Officials said the building is being sanitised and the residents screened..