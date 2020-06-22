Left Menu
Delhi surpasses TN in COVID-19 cases, now second worst-hit

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the tally for Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377, third-highest in the country, just after Delhi. The total number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.

Updated: 22-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:54 IST
Delhi surpasses TN in COVID-19 cases, now second worst-hit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With over 59,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among various states and union territories. Even by death count till Sunday, which stood at 2,175, Delhi is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states.

Delhi recorded 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to 59,746, authorities said. The national capital had reported 3,630 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 56,000-mark.

From Friday-Sunday, Delhi has registered 3,000 or more cases for three consecutive days. The previous highest spike of 3,137 fresh cases was recorded on June 19. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the tally for Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377, third-highest in the country, just after Delhi.

The total number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu stands at 757. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 1,32,075 cases and 6,170 deaths, according to the ministry data.

With Mumbai recording 66,488 cases till June 21, Delhi is likely to eclipse the city in the next few days. As per the Sunday health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 33,013 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while a number of active cases stood at 24,558, adding 3,70,014 tests have been conducted till date, it said The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday stood at 261. In Tamil Nadu, the number of active cases is 25,866, the Health Ministry data said.

Gujarat is the third-worst state hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities, which stands at 1663, while total cases were pegged at 27,260.

