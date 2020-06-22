COVID-19: Murder accused who tested positive escapes in Thane

COVID-19: Murder accused who tested positive escapes in ThanePTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:56 IST
A murder accused who was shiftedto a COVID care centre from custody after testing positive fornovel coronavirus escaped on Monday, a police official fromThane in Maharashtra said
He was in custody since June 16 and three policemenfrom Khadakpada police station were guarding him at the COVIDcare centre, but he managed to give them the slip at around2pm, the official said
"He is accused of killing his live-in partner on May30 in Kalyan's Mohane area. Teams have been formed to nabhim," the official informed.
