Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal govt convenes all-party meet on coronavirus situation

The West Bengal government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, a senior minister said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting, which is likely to be attended by leaders of all political parties having representation in the state assembly, the minister said on Monday. The meeting will be held at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:13 IST
West Bengal govt convenes all-party meet on coronavirus situation

The West Bengal government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, a senior minister said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting, which is likely to be attended by leaders of all political parties having representation in the state assembly, the minister said on Monday.

The meeting will be held at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon. Speaker Biman Banerjee will also be present in the meeting, he said.

"Apart from the coronavirus-related situation, discussions will also be held on the lockdown in the state. Some political parties have been asking for an all-party meet, so it has been decided to hold one such meet where exchange of views can take place," he added. The West Bengal government had convened a similar meeting to hold discussions on the pandemic in March just after the nationwide lockdown began.

Total 555 people infected by the coronavirus died in the state till Sunday, while the positive case tally reached 13,531, according to the health department. The state government has been facing flak from the opposition over the alleged mishandling of the outbreak, which the ruling party has rubbished as baseless.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020