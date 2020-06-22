Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Man in home quarantine found dead in Assam

The deceased's swab samples collected at the Chagalia quarantine centre on June 14 had tested negative for COVID-19, Dhubri Circle Officer, Joy Shankar Sharma, said. The man was a goldsmith by profession and his wife and two children reside in West Bengal.

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:21 IST
COVID-19: Man in home quarantine found dead in Assam

A 40-year old man was on Monday found hanging from the ventilator window of his room in a lodge where he was undergoing home quarantine, in Assam's Dhubri town, police said. The man was under home isolation in the lodge since June 19 after he had completed the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine at a facility in Chagalia in Dhubri district following his entry to Assam from neighbouring West Bengal, they said.

In Assam, people who are unable to undergo home quarantine in their residences can stay at designated lodges and hotels and complete their isolation period. The deceased's swab samples collected at the Chagalia quarantine centre on June 14 had tested negative for COVID-19, Dhubri Circle Officer, Joy Shankar Sharma, said.

The man was a goldsmith by profession and his wife and two children reside in West Bengal. His other relatives stay in Dhubri town, a police officer said. His body has been sent to the Dhubri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination and an investigation into the case is underway, he said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020