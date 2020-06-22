COVID-19: Man in home quarantine found dead in Assam

A 40-year old man was on Monday found hanging from the ventilator window of his room in a lodge where he was undergoing home quarantine, in Assam's Dhubri town, police said. The man was under home isolation in the lodge since June 19 after he had completed the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine at a facility in Chagalia in Dhubri district following his entry to Assam from neighbouring West Bengal, they said.

In Assam, people who are unable to undergo home quarantine in their residences can stay at designated lodges and hotels and complete their isolation period. The deceased's swab samples collected at the Chagalia quarantine centre on June 14 had tested negative for COVID-19, Dhubri Circle Officer, Joy Shankar Sharma, said.

The man was a goldsmith by profession and his wife and two children reside in West Bengal. His other relatives stay in Dhubri town, a police officer said. His body has been sent to the Dhubri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination and an investigation into the case is underway, he said.