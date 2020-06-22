Left Menu
Development News Edition

India fighting two wars against China, on border and against coronavirus: Kejriwal

"Today, the country is fighting two wars against China - one against the virus that has come from China and the other on the border," Kejriwal said during the briefing. On one hand, all doctors and nurses of the country are fighting COVID-19, and on the other hand, soldiers are fighting wars on the border, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:24 IST
India fighting two wars against China, on border and against coronavirus: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the country is fighting two wars against China--one against coronavirus that has come from the neighbouring country and the other on the border

He said there should be no politics by anyone in fighting these two wars. Kejriwal’s remarks come amid criticism of the Centre by the Congress over the situation in eastern Ladakh. Addressing an online media briefing, the Delhi chief minister said, "Twenty of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China." Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "Today, the country is fighting two wars against China - one against the virus that has come from China and the other on the border," Kejriwal said during the briefing. On one hand, all doctors and nurses of the country are fighting COVID-19, and on the other hand, soldiers are fighting wars on the border, he said. "The entire country is standing with doctors and soldiers. We all have to fight these two wars together and there should be no politics and groupism in this," the AAP supremo asserted. Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position. Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, the former PM called upon Modi to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity. Meanwhile, the country recorded 14,821 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 4,25,282, while the death toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data. PTI BUN SRY

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020