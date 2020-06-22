Body of 80-yr-old man found in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar; murder suspected
The deceased, K P Aggarwal, used to live alone and run a washing machine service-cum-repair store in the ground floor of his building, they said. The police said they received a call around 10.30 am about a man lying unconscious in his flat with its door open.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:00 IST
An 80-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his flat in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Monday morning, police said here. The deceased, K P Aggarwal, used to live alone and run a washing machine service-cum-repair store in the ground floor of his building, they said.
The police said they received a call around 10.30 am about a man lying unconscious in his flat with its door open. “Aggarwal was found lying on floor. The main door was open. The almirah of his room was open and some articles were also found to be missing,” said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). There is no visible injury mark on the body. The police, however, suspect that he was smothered to death.
A case of murder has been registered in this regard, they said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination. The spot was also visited by the crime team and more information is being gathered about the people who used to visit him, the police said.
He lived alone. One of his daughter stays in Indirapuram and the other in Bengaluru, they said..
