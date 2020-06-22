Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home guard gets 10-yr RI for 'raping' minor girl in Telangana

According to prosecution, the man had been staying at the girl's house here and 'sexually assaulted' her whenever the mother was away at work. In July 2018, the girl's school teacher came to know of the incident and informed her mother about the ordeal faced by the 12-year-old. Subsequently, the mother lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:04 IST
Home guard gets 10-yr RI for 'raping' minor girl in Telangana

A 30-year-old home guard was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a court here on Monday for "raping" a minor girl in 2018. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo RI of 10-years.

The court also imposed atotal fine of Rs 22,000. According to prosecution, the man had been staying at the girl's house here and 'sexually assaulted' her whenever the mother was away at work.

In July 2018, the girl's school teacher came to know of the incident and informed her mother about the ordeal faced by the 12-year-old. Subsequently, the mother lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RI

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 get jail terms, Rs 31 lakh fine for cheating railways using forged bills

A special CBI court in Ernakulam has awarded jail terms and slapped a cumulative fine of Rs 31 lakh on four people for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 18.5 lakh to the Southern Railways in a construction project, the agency said in a stateme...

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said everything needs to be done to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Steffen Seibert said 20 worker...

Police, job-seeking protesters clash in Tunisian city of Tataouine

Demonstrators threw stones at police and blocked roads in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine on Monday, drawing salvoes of tear gas to disperse them, in an escalation of protests over high unemployment, witnesses said.Protesters are ca...

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020