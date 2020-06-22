COVID-19: C'garh Cong MLA tests positive, hospitalised

A Congress MLA fromRajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh has tested positive fornovel coronavirus, an official said on Monday

He has been admitted in a hospital after his reportsreturned positive while his family and staff have beenquarantined as per protocol, Rajnandgaon Collector TopeshwarVerma said

A district health official said the MLA had visitedthe house of a man who had died in Dongargaon and this mayhave been the cause of infection as a relative of the deceasedand another youth who attended the funeral were later detectedwith COVID-19.