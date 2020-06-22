Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barricades put up by Nepal hindering repair of embankments: Bihar minister

Repair of embankments along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar has been adversely affected as barricades put up by the neighbouring nation is hindering personnel from crossing over to complete work, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Monday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:21 IST
Barricades put up by Nepal hindering repair of embankments: Bihar minister

Repair of embankments along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar has been adversely affected as barricades put up by the neighbouring nation is hindering personnel from crossing over to complete work, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Monday. Barricades were put up along the border by both sides during the COVID-19 lockdown period, he said.

"We have learnt that many parts of Nepal are still under lockdown. However, we are not sure why exactly they have suddenly raised problems about our repair works which have been going on for long," the minister said. Jha, who is a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed bafflement over the "unprecedented" development.

"The Gandak Barrage has altogether 36 gates, half of which fall on our side. Repair of these has been completed by our engineers and their helpers. However, when they tried to cross over to the other side for doing the needful for the remaining 18 gates, maintenance of which is carried out by us, they found the barricades," the Bihar water resources minister told PTI. Jha asserted that there is "no immediate danger" to the flood-prone districts of Bihar because of this development. However, it is essential that the work is completed for all 36 gates, as the state is situated downstream and could be adversely affected if the embankments are breached because of heavy water-logging in catchment areas in Nepal, he said.

"I am going to write a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking its intervention in the matter. Access is also being denied to a 500-metre-long stretch on an embankment on the Lal Bakeya river. Nepalese authorities are contending that it falls in a no mans land. But the mud structure has been around for three decades," Jha said. The minister said officials from Bihar are also being prevented from completing repair work on an embankment on the Kamla river.

"All these hiccups may not cause a problem immediately. But vulnerability to floods will remain in place for four months. If this situation persists, the state may have to suffer," Jha said. He also said that "our district magistrates concerned are in talks with authorities in Nepal and are trying to reason out with them so that the impasse is resolved amicably". "Nonetheless, updates about the embankments on the border are being regularly shared with the MEA and the Jal Shakti ministry," the minister said The development comes at a time when relations appear to have been soured between India and Nepal in the wake of a dispute over areas along the border falling in the hill state of Uttarakhand.

Recently, the Indian ambassador to Nepal was summoned and served with a note in protest against construction of a road that would connect the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula town in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL mandates teams set up tiered facility access

A memo obtained by ESPN from the NFL outlines the leagues mandate that all 32 teams set up tiered access for all employees. Adam Schefter reported Monday that each team must submit their list of all employees and their access approval befor...

Maharashtra currently has 103 COVID testing labs: State Health Ministry

Maharashtra now has 103 COVID testing labs in the state, 60 are government laboratories and rest 43 are private labs, said State Health Ministry. Since May 26, Maharashtra has seen a rise of 30 labs in the state. Now the capacity of sample ...

Kashmiri residents stranded in Pak to return via Attari border this week

The Jammu and Kashmir residents who are stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus outbreak will return by road via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab starting June 25, officials said on Monday. The JK government will send two senior office...

Cong asks if Himanta followed quarantine norms during Imphal visit, seeks probe

The Manipur Congress Monday demanded an investigation by the Health department on whether the Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma followed proper quarantine guidelines during his visit here on Sunday. Manipur Congress vice president Kh. Rata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020