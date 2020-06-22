Nation delighted by SC's decision to ensure Rath Yatra goes on: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has hailed the Supreme Court ruling on the Puri Rath Yatra. "Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," he said in a series of tweets.

Shri Amit Shah said, "It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed."

Shri Amit Shah said urgent consultations were held with concerned authorities to resolve the issue. "Last evening, as per the instructions of the Prime Minister, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM's instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General," he said

"Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC," said the Union Home Minister.

"Congratulations to the people of Odisha. जय जगन्नाथ!," said Shri Amit Shah.

