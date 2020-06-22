132 fresh coronavirus cases in J&K, tally crosses 6,000

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 132 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of people infected with the coronavirus to 6,088 in the Union Territory, officials said. They said while 10 of the fresh cases were from the Jammu region, 122 were from the valley.

The fresh cases include 25 persons who returned to the Union Territory recently. The officials said six districts -- Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Reasi, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban -- had no fresh case.

The number of people infected with the deadly virus now stands at 6,088 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Of them, 4,712 are in Kashmir, while 1,376 are in the Jammu region," an official said.

The Union Territory has so far witnessed 85 deaths due to the disease.