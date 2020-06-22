Left Menu
Development News Edition

54 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal; total count 728

The state has reported seven deaths due to the coronavirus. Of the fresh cases, 16 were reported from Hamirpur, 13 from Una, ten from Kangra, five from Bilaspur, four from Solan, three from Shimla, two from Sirmaur and one from Mandi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:48 IST
54 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal; total count 728

Fifty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 728. The state has reported seven deaths due to the coronavirus.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were reported from Hamirpur, 13 from Una, ten from Kangra, five from Bilaspur, four from Solan, three from Shimla, two from Sirmaur and one from Mandi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Hamirpur, five cases each were found in Nadaun and Tauni Devi blocks, and three each in Bhoranj and Barsar blocks, Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Archana Soni said, adding all of them recently returned from other states, mostly from Delhi-NCR.

The fresh cases include six members of two families who returned from Delhi, she said, adding a four-year-old boy from Badsar subdivision was also among the fresh cases. In Kangra, seven of ten fresh cases were reported from three families, a district official said. Among them were a 58-year-old woman who had recently returned from Mumbai and a 24-year-old man who had returned from Delhi.

In Shimla, a man who returned from Sonepat, his wife and their child tested positive for the virus, a district official said, adding that they were home quarantined. In Mandi, a Delhi-returned institutionally quarantined 52-year-old man from Sarkaghat tested positive.

Twelve patients -- seven in Sirmaur, two each in Kangra and Una, and one in Mandi-- recovered from the disease on Monday, Dhiman added. With this, 429 people have recovered while 11 have migrated out of the state.

Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state stood at 279. Hamirpur and Kangra have the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 70 each, followed by 47 in Solan; 37 in Una; 17 in Shimla; 14 in Bilaspur; 10 in Sirmaur; eight in Chamba; and two each in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj seeks lifting of HC stay on Jagannath yatra in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government on Monday approached the high court for modification of its earlier order staying the procession of Lord Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad, which was supposed to be taken out on June 23. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he...

Bengals impressed by No. 1 pick Burrow

There is no buyers remorse emanating from the Cincinnati Bengals during the current honeymoon period with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. The quarterback has been as advertised during the atypical virtual offseason, Bengals second-year head ...

Patagonia joins The North Face in Facebook ad boycott

Outdoor apparel brand Patagonia Inc will pause its ads on Facebook Inc and Facebooks photo-sharing app, Instagram, making it the latest company to join a boycott campaign organized by U.S. civil rights groups. We will pull all ads on Facebo...

Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida

The defending champion Toronto Raptors began preparations to resume the 2019-20 season on Monday. Select players and staff members are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where they will remain until the NBA campus in Orlando opens in early July.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020