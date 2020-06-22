23-year-old woman hangs self, man named in suicide note held

A man has been arrested forallegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman foundhanging in her house in Kandivali in Mumbai, police said onMonday

The girl's body was found on Saturday morning and asuicide note recovered from the spot named Hritik Mishra asthe one responsible for her taking this extreme step, anofficial said

"The suicide note states that Mishra married someoneelse after promising marriage to the victim. On her father'scomplaint, Mishra was arrested on Sunday under section 306 ofIPC for abetment of suicide," he added.