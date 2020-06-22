COVID-19: WB govt convenes all-party meet, Mamata dials opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said. Banerjee called up BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, and state Congress leaders inviting them for the meeting.

The state government has been facing flak from the opposition over alleged mishandling of the coronavirus-induced situation. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rubbished the charge, saying its baseless. The minister said Banerjee will preside over the meeting to be held at the state secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is likely to be attended by all political parties that have a presence in the state assembly. Speaker Biman Banerjee will also be present in the meeting, he said. "Apart from the coronavirus-related situation, discussions will also be held on the lockdown in the state. Some political parties have been asking for an all-party meet so it has been decided to hold one such meet where exchange of views can take place," the minister added.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh said the chief minister had called me and requested me to participate in the all party meet. "I told her that I need to talk to my party high command and welcomed her gesture," he said. Left Front constituents CPI(M), CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP have communicated that they would attend the meeting, sources said.

Banerjee had convened a similar meeting in March to discuss the COVID-19 situation just after the nationwide lockdown began. According to state health department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands 14,358 and the death toll is 569.