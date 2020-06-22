7 coronavirus deaths in Rajasthan, 18 members of Congress MLA's family test positive

Seven deaths and 302 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Monday, including 18 family members of Congress legislator from Bari constituency Giriraj Singh Malinga who have tested positive in Dholpur district, officials said. All 18 of the MLA's relatives have been home quarantined and medical treatment is being provided. Out of the 18, two have been cured whereas 16 others are still under treatment, Dr Shiv Dayal Mangal, Dholpur Principal Medical Officer said.

A total of 415 positive cases have surfaced in Dholpur till date, according to the health department. Of the fatalities, four deaths were reported in Jodhpur and one each from Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur.

Among the fresh cases, 45 were reported from Jodhpur followed by 42 in Jaipur, 32 in Pali, 29 in Sikar, 26 each in Churu and Bharatpur, 13 each in Dholpur and Udaipur besides cases in other districts of the state, officials said. Jaipur has reported maximum 150 deaths and 2,899 positive cases in the state followed by 34 deaths and 2,459 cases in Jodhpur.

A total of 11,675 people have been discharged whereas 2,966 are active cases in the state, they said.